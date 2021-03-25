HUAWEI has announced the launch of its new laptop, MateBook X Pro 2021. The new device brings the latest Intel Core processors, while the design remains the same as its predecessors. It comes with slim bezels and weighs just 1.33 KG. It retains its premium metal chassis. Further, the sandblasted finish ensures a firm, comfortable grip. Like its predecessor, it comes in a small, portable form factor, at 14.6mm thin.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 features a 13.9-inch Ultra FullView display supporting up to a 3K (3000×2000) resolution at 260ppi. It comes with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio. It retains the 10-point touch support that allows you to interact with the device by tapping on or dragging your fingers across the screen. The screen supports 100% of the sRGB colour gamut (typical value) and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

The new MateBook X Pro 2021 is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, paired with integrated Iris X Graphics. It comes in two options of Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7. It has 512GB / 1TB of NVMe PCIe SSD. The laptop uses a brand-new HUAWEI Shark fin dual fan design with a higher density of thinner S-shaped blades. Plus, an ultra-thin vapor chamber is added for cooling.

In addition to a conventional USB-A port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, the laptop comes equipped with two USB-C ports that support dual-way data transfer at up to 40Gbps, as well as for charging and display ([email protected], with a highest resolution of 3840×2160). It pacs a 56 Wh battery that is said to allow you to watch 1080P local videos for up to 10 hours, or “handle daily work tasks for 11 hours, or browse webpages for 10 hours,” says HUAWEI. It comes with WiFi 6 support with 2×2 MIMO dual antenna network and Bluetooth 5.1.