Huawei to refresh MateBook E lineup on November 17

Earlier today, Huawei announced that it will hold an event on November 17, and announce the new Huawei Watch GT Runner smartwatch and an upgraded MateBook E 2-in-1 hybrid. The company confirmed the news on Weibo, where it also shared a teaser image, revealing a few key information about the upcoming device.

The Weibo post (via GSMArena) reveals that Huawei is planning on refreshing its Huawei MateBook E lineup, which hasn’t received an update since 2019. The next generation of MateBook E will be a two-in-one device, and it will likely be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, although none of the specifications are confirmed at this moment, so it’s all just speculation. The 2019 MateBook E launched with the Snapdragon 850 chipset, which was mainly just a Snapdragon 845 SoC that was designed for tablets.

The teaser also confirms that the new MateBook E will have a detachable keyboard, come with Windows 11 pre-installed, and also support a stylus. The bezels look very small on the teaser image, and it seems nearly edge-to-edge, and it raises the question of where the front-facing camera may be. It may be equipped in the keyboard, as seen previously, or it might have an attachable one, or it might be an under-display one – it’s unclear. The device’s sides will be slightly curved, and the fingerprint scanner will be on the top left.

The 2019 model had 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, and a 12-inch 2160 x 1440 display. It also had a front-facing 5MP camera, and it cost around ~$577 when it launched. We expect the new version to come with a similar configuration and cost around the same, if not slightly more, based on current two-in-one prices. We are yet to hear anything about availability, but we only have to sleep a few more days to find out.