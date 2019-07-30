Huawei records significant growth in China as competitors lose ground

Despite being placed on the Entity List by the United States, and hence not being able to purchase U.S.-technology, Huawei is balancing out its losses on the largest smartphone market in the World. According to Canalys, Huawei shipped 37.3 million smartphones in China in the second quarter, up 31% compared to the same period of last year.

Huawei’s market share also gained 10 percentage points to now account for 38 percent of the market, helped by the “pro-China sentiment, which helped boost the brand’s already-strong appeal in the country”, Reuters reports.

The product itself is already well-recognised, and the trade war helped people feel like they need to support Huawei. The only worry was that they might not get the component supply, but in the end, they did — Kitty Fok, IDC

The top four vendors trailing Huawei have all lost market share as well as shipment units to Huawei. They are OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Apple. “Clearly the international market is a risky one now, whereas in China, where the Android ecosystem is most mature, in terms of sales channels and software income, Huawei has clear advantage in price negotiation,” said Canalys analyst Mo Jia, cited by Reuters.