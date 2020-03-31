Today, HUAWEI released its 2019 Annual Report. Despite the whole Google services ban saga, the company has reported solid business performance. It detailed global sales revenue in 2019, which rounded off at CNY 858.8 billion, up 19.1% year-on-year.

The company reveals its net profit reached CNY62.7 billion; and its cash flow from operating activities topped CNY91.4 billion, up 22.4% year-on-year. Further, the company invested 15.3% of its 2019 revenue – or CNY131.7 billion – back into R&D.

“2019 was an extraordinary year for HUAWEI,” said Eric Xu, HUAWEI‘s Rotating Chairman. “Despite enormous outside pressure, our team forged ahead with a singular focus on creating value for our customers. We worked hard to earn their respect and trust, as well as that of our partners around the globe. Business remains solid.”

Further, in 2019, sales revenue from HUAWEI’s carrier business reached CNY296.7 billion, up 3.8% year-on-year. You can download the 2019 Annual Report here.