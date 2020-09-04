Despite everything that’s going on with the Huawei ban, the Chinese tech giant is not stopping, and it is getting things ready to present new products next week.

Huawei has already started to tease the launch of its new FreeBuds Pro and several other devices. These new headphones are expected to be so good that they’re getting their own teaser, apart from the rest of the devices that are expected to be announced on September 10.

The new Huawei FreeBuds Pro should arrive with better Active Noise Cancelation than the one received in the FreeBuds 3, and we can expect other improvements. However, this won’t be the only pair of headphones we will see next Thursday, as we are also getting the Huawei FreeLace Pro, which comes with a neckband design. It will offer “double” active noise cancellation and USB-C fast charging.

The company is also expected to announce the new Huawei Watch GT2 Pro and a new smart band, which could very well be a new version of the Huawei Watch Fit, or at least that’s what these images make us believe.

Finally, we may also get two new MateBook laptops. However, it is not clear what to expect, since the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 was released a while ago, while the MateBook D and MateBook 13 were presented even before that.

It will also be interesting to see which components are found inside these new Huawei products, as the US ban has managed to block some of its operations. As a result, the upcoming Mate 40 series was confirmed to be the last flagship device to include a Kirin processor.

At the moment, MediaTek may be the best positioned to supply chipsets to Huawei, as they are both Chinese companies. Still, MediaTek is waiting to receive permission from the United States in order to avoid complications in the future.

