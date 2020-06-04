Global smartphone shipments took a hit for obvious reasons during the first quarter of 2020, but the smartwatch segment proved to be a silver lining for some key players. Take HUAWEI for example, which recorded an impressive 118.5% percent growth in smartwatch shipments on an annual basis.

The only other brand in the top five list to record a growth in smartwatch shipments besides HUAWEI in Q1 2020 was Xiaomi-backed Huami. As for raw shipment figures, HUAWEI shipped 2.6 million smartwatches in the first quarter of 2020, only behind Apple which took the top spot with 4.5 million units shipped.

Thanks to the spurt in shipments, the global smartwatch market share of HUAWEI in Q1 2020 stood at 15.2%, up from 6.4% in the same quarter last year. “HUAWEI and its subsidiary HONOR captured fourth place and even managed to grow in China despite the lockdown thanks to a strong online presence and close ties with retailers,” IDC notes.

Source: IDC

