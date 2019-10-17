Huawei Q3 revenue up 27% as smartphone sales soar

Huawei managed to sell 185 million smartphones this year, Reuters reports, which indicates a 29% growth in third quarter smartphone shipments. While down from the 39% increase in the first quarter, it still looks like Huawei is performing really well, despite the U.S. trade ban imposed in May.

While still under reprieve until mid-November, the company said its revenue for the first three quarters of the year grew 24.4% to 610.8 billion yuan. Third quarter revenue alone jumped 27%, and the reason behind this is the strong demand for Huawei smartphone models released prior to the U.S. ban.

Huawei’s overseas shipments bounced back quickly in the third quarter although they are yet to return to pre-US ban levels — Nicole Peng, Canalys

This basically includes all smartphones made by Huawei except the latest Mate 30-series, which launched without official Google support. Both Google and Huawei reassured customers that devices announced prior to the U.S. ban will not be affected in any way, and will continue to get updates and support until their end of life. The list of phones is exhaustive, and ends with the Mate 20-series and P30-series, which are still very capable smartphones, and one of the best shooters out there.

You can read more about the financial numbers at the source link.