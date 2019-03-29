Huawei posts record 2018 profit, urges U.S. to drop “loser’s attitude”

Huawei, according to Nasdaq, managed to post a 25 percent jump in 2018 net profit, mostly due to its thriving smartphone business. The Chinese phone-maker sold more than 200 million smartphones last year, which represents an all-time high for the company. Huawei’s net profit is reported at $8.8 billion, and its revenue grew 19.5 percent, but the company is facing difficulties in the U.S. and other regions due to alleged reports of national security threats that keep it from building national 5G networks.

After suing the United States for banning its gear, Huawei is calling upon the United States to drop the “loser’s attitude”.

The U.S. government has a loser’s attitude. It wants to smear Huawei because it cannot compete against Huawei — Huawei rotating chairman Guo Ping

Ping made the statement, according to Reuters, at a press conference with international media present. He added that the company “will do everything we can to shake off outside distractions, improve management and make progress towards our strategic goals“. Recently the European Commission voiced concerns over 5G security, but refrained from handing out an EU-wide Huawei ban.