Let's see how HUAWEI's new affordable Pocket S foldable compares to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Moto Razr (2022).

HUAWEI is on a roll of announcing foldables this year. After launching the Mate Xs 2 and P50 Pocket earlier this year, the company unveiled its latest addition to its foldable lineup — the HUAWEI Pocket S clamshell-style foldable — in China. The Pocket S features a similar design to the P50 Pocket but is considerably more affordable, making it a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr (2022).

In this comparison guide, let's take a look at what the HUAWEI Pocket S has to offer and see how it compares to the other foldable smartphones on the market. To begin, let's see how the specs of the HUAWEI Pocket S compare to those of the other two clamshell-style phones.

Category HUAWEI Pocket S Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Motorola Razr (2022) Operating System HarmonyOS 3.0 One UI 4.5 (Android 12L) Android 12 Main Display Size: 6.9-inch

Resolution: 2790 x 1188

Aspect Ratio: 21:9

Type: OLED

Refresh Rate: 120Hz Size: 6.7-inch

Resolution: 2640 x 1080

Aspect Ratio: 22:9

Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Refresh Rate: 120Hz (adaptive) Size: 6.7-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Type: Dynamic P-OLED

Refresh Rate: 144Hz Cover Display Round 1.04-inch, 340 x 340, OLED 1.9-inch, 512 x 260, Super AMOLED 2.7-inch, G-OLED, 573 x 800 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Memory 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Primary: 40 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, ƒ/2.2, 120-degree FoV Primary: 12 MP, ƒ/1.8, Dual Pixel AF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 12 MP, ƒ/2.2, 123-degree FoV Primary: 50 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 13 MP, ƒ/2.2, 120-degree FoV Front Camera 10.7 MP, ƒ/2.4, ultra-wide 10 MP, ƒ/2.4, wide 32 MP, f/2.4, wide Connectivity No 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Battery 4,000 mAh 3,700 mAh 3,500 mAh Charging 40W Fast Wired Charging

Wireless Charging

5W Reverse Wireless Charging 25W Fast Wired Charging

Fast Wireless Charging

Reverse Wireless Charging 30W Fast charging 30W Ports USB-C USB-C USB-C Security Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Colors Blue, Pink, Gren, Silver, Gold, Black Standard Edition: Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue

Bespoke Edition: Front/Back (Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red), Frame (Silver, Black, Gold) Satin Black Starting Price China-exclusive for now (¥5,998 / €830) $999 ~$870 €1,199

Starting off our comparison with design, you'll notice that all three smartphones feature a similar-looking body with flat sides, a foldable display, a cover display on the outside, and a dual-camera setup. Taking a look at the inner display, the Pocket S offers a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED display that is quite similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4's 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and Moto Razr's 6.7-inch 144Hz P-OLED screen.

The stark difference appears when we take a look at the cover displays of the three smartphones. The Moto Razr (2022) takes the spot as it features a big 2.7-inch cover display on which you can perform virtually everything (check notifications, access apps, and more). The Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes the next place with its 1.9-inch cover display that can be used to check notifications, widgets, date, time, and quick settings.

You can check time and notifications and access widgets on HUAWEI Pocket S' cover display as well, but it's quite small at 1.04-inch only. Not to forget that it's circular in shape, while the other two smartphones feature rectangular cover displays. It's also worth noting that only Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features IPX8 water resistance, while both the other smartphone lack this feature.

Now, if you prefer a minimal and simple look, then do keep an eye on the Motorola Razr (2022), as it comes in only one (Satin Black) color. However, if you want your smartphone to stand out, you might want to consider the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the HUAWEI Pocket S, as they are offered in a number of vibrant and poppy-looking colors.

Coming to the cameras, the HUAWEI Pocket S features a 40MP primary camera (f/1.8 aperture) and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter with 120-degree FoV. On paper, the Moto Razr (2022) features a better camera system that not only comes with a (slightly) better 13MP ultra-wide lens, but also features a 50MP primary sensor that features optical image stabilization (OIS). The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 also features a dual-camera setup, and even though its camera module is inferior compared to the other two smartphones on paper, it left us quite impressed.

From the performance standpoint, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Moto Razr offer a better experience compared to the HUAWEI Pocket S as they are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 offers significant improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is miles ahead of the Snapdragon 778G found in the Pocket S.

Taking a look at the storage options, all three smartphones are offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations. Although all three foldables can handle everyday tasks well, if you're looking for a smartphone that is most suitable for gaming or other high-performance chores, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Moto Razr (2022) are undoubtedly the better options.

While we're yet to go hands-on with the Pocket S, the HUAWEI foldable should offer the best battery life (theoretically) thanks to a combination of a 4,000 mAh battery and 40W charging. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes the second spot with a 3,700 mAh battery, while the Moto Razr (2022) offers only a 3,500 mAh cell. It's also worth noting that both HUAWEI and Samsung smartphones offer wireless (and reverse wireless) charging, while the Razr (2022) misses out on this feature.

On the whole, the HUAWEI Pocket S seems like a solid foldable smartphone. The only deal-breaker (for now) is the fact that the smartphone is available only in China. What are your thoughts on the HUAWEI Pocket S? Would you buy it over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? Let us know in the comments section below!