Huawei plans to ship 270 million smartphones this year

Despite all the setbacks, Huawei continues to grow. Its financial numbers prove it, and the company recently announced, with the occasion of the foldable Mate X launch in China, that it already sold 200 million devices, two months earlier than it did last year.

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei told the European media on October 15 that the company is ready to ship 270 million devices this year. That’s about 50 million more than it shipped in 2018, and 20 million more than what analysts were predicting.

Its main competitor, Samsung, shipped about 290 million units in 2018. Huawei is looking to claim the number one spot, and is inching closer and closer to Samsung despite the roadblocks. It is up to pure speculation what would have happened in the absence of U.S. ban, but, under the current status quo, Huawei doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Sadly, the feature packed Mate 30-series in not available (yet) in many markets due to it shipping without official Google support. It could have dramatically helped Huawei reach its goal. It remains to be seen what the Chinese tech giant can do under the current circumstances.

