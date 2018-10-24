Huawei expands device list for the Android 9 Pie beta program

Huawei is doing a good job in offering an update to Android 9 Pie. The initial list of devices eligible for the new OS was limited to the Mate 10 Pro, P20 (and Pro), Honor 10, and Honor V10. The list of devices, and all of their variations is pretty impressive, but Huawei has announced that it is further extending it. According to a recent report, 13 more devices — phones and tablets — will be eligible, and are hence added to the Android 9 Pie beta program.

The devices Huawei added to the Pie beta program is a clear indication that these devices will get official Android 9 updates. In addition to the ones we mentioned, if you have a device that’s on the following list, you’ll get your Android 9 Pie update at one point.

The list includes the Mate 9, Mate 9 Porsche Design, Mate 9 Pro, P10, P10 Plus, Nova 3, Nova 2S, Note 10, Honor V9, Honor 9, MediaPad M5 8.4, MediaPad M5 10.8, and MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8.

When exactly will you see your update is yet unknown, but it’s good to know Huawei is considering it. And, as with the initial batch, this program will probably be limited at first to devices in China. It will hopefully expand to other regions as well, so keep that in mind. Hit the source link to find out more about the topic, including the numbers of devices accepted in the program, and the prerequisites.