Even since HUAWEI was put on the US government’s entity list, the company has lost access to essential Google services on its new phones. So, what about Google’s exposure notification (formerly contact tracing) system jointly developed with Apple?

As per a TechRadar report, HUAWEI revealed during a media briefing that most of its phones will be able to run the exposure notification system that is being developed by Google to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, HUAWEI phones launched before May 2019 (when the US government ban was enforced) will be able to run Google’s exposure notification system when it goes live in the coming months.

However, the system relies on data exchange over BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) between two phones. This means only HUAWEI phones that made their debut before May 2019 and have BLE support will be able to take advantage of it.