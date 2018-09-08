Huawei leaks are popping up left and right hinting at what the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will end up being. While the company is busy planning its October 16 London event, it was caught up in the middle of a benchmark-gate. Specifically, Huawei was found to cheat benchmarks by optimizing its smartphones to over-perform on benchmark tests.

This led to 3DMark delisting the Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Nova 3, and Honor Play from the results list. The phones were programmed to recognize benchmark software and automatically adjust their performance accordingly, by operating at maximum capacity. Same phones performed significantly worse in tests ran by applications that were not recognized as such.

Now Huawei has issued a statement after having long conversations with the makers of 3DMark. Huawei acknowledged that its software AI recognizes applications and tunes performance accordingly. 3DMark is against such a policy as the company wants its app to be executed just as any other application. As such, “Huawei will provide users with open access to “Performance Mode” in EMUI 9.0, so that the user can choose when to use the maximum power of their device“, says the statement.

The phone-maker also said it reached an agreement with 3DMark, according to which several phones were delisted. These phones will eventually be allowed in the system again, once “Huawei grants all users of Huawei handsets access to the Performance Mode“.