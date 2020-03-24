HUAWEI has filed a patent application before the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) that shows a smartphone design akin to the Mate 30 Pro. But what is truly interesting is the circular interactive display surrounding the rear camera module.

As per the design schematics, the ring display at the back can be used to show time, check notifications, control music playback, and see messages. Additionally, one can also use the circular secondary screen to control the camera zoom level.

While a circular display at the back might raise some questions regarding durability, it is nothing that can’t be protected with a case. However, the implementation is definitely interesting and we might get to see it on the upcoming HUAWEI Mate 40 series.

Source: WIPO