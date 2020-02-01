Author
Huawei has filed a patent for an upcoming foldable phone that packs quad rear cameras and offers stylus support. The patent, filed before the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) last year, shows a foldable phone that folds inwards.

Alleged to be the schematic for Huawei Mate X2, the sketches reveal four rear cameras and an asymmetric foldable panel. The two selfie cameras are housed on a vertical strip that also doubles as a secondary display.

It is worth noting the patent schematics also reveal a stylus, and given the phone’s size, it will most likely have a slot to house the stylus. The design definitely looks innovative, but we might have to wait for it as Huawei already has the Mate XS foldable phone scheduled to launch later this year.

Source: EUIPO
Via: 91Mobiles

