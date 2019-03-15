Android

Huawei patents triple-camera smartphone with a display on the back

Contents

A patent filed November 28, 2018 and published 28 February 2019 by both EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) and WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) describe a Huawei smartphone with an extra display on the back. Huawei already has experience with foldable smartphones and triple-cameras, so much so that it is preparing a quad-camera P30 Pro for March 26, 2019, and a Mate X follow-up this fall.

This design describes a Huawei smartphone with a triple-camera setup on the back. One of these lenses is the periscope-zoom camera we’re expecting to debut on the P30 line-up this month. It allows capturing stills with a 10x hybrid lossless zoom technology.

The interesting bit is the extra display on the back, which can be used for notifications when laid face-down, as well as selfie shooting with the back cameras. Having this screen on the back eliminates the need for a front-facer, so the notch is smaller an only houses a ToF sensor used for face recognition.

Perhaps we have an early look at the Mate 30 Pro coming this fall; this could also be just a patent, or another device altogether.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
LetsGoDigital
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Huawei, Leaks, Mate 30 Pro, News, Patent, Rumors
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.