Huawei patents triple-camera smartphone with a display on the back

A patent filed November 28, 2018 and published 28 February 2019 by both EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) and WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) describe a Huawei smartphone with an extra display on the back. Huawei already has experience with foldable smartphones and triple-cameras, so much so that it is preparing a quad-camera P30 Pro for March 26, 2019, and a Mate X follow-up this fall.

This design describes a Huawei smartphone with a triple-camera setup on the back. One of these lenses is the periscope-zoom camera we’re expecting to debut on the P30 line-up this month. It allows capturing stills with a 10x hybrid lossless zoom technology.

The interesting bit is the extra display on the back, which can be used for notifications when laid face-down, as well as selfie shooting with the back cameras. Having this screen on the back eliminates the need for a front-facer, so the notch is smaller an only houses a ToF sensor used for face recognition.

Perhaps we have an early look at the Mate 30 Pro coming this fall; this could also be just a patent, or another device altogether.