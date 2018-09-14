Huawei Passes Apple in Sales, LG V40 announcement | Pocketnow Daily

Learn more about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform here.

On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei has just surpassed Apple to become second in the world with phone sales and has its eyes on Samsung. LG just sent out press invitations for their event happening October 3rd and 4th to receive the V40 ThinQ. Apple is discontinuing the iPhone X, 6s and SE and is also planning to stop selling dongles to encourage people to buy AirPods and Lightning headphones. OnePlus just announced their new USB Type-C Bullet Headphones which confirms that the headphone jack is not coming to the OnePlus 6T. We end today’s show with deals on older iPhones and Apple Watches.



