HUAWEI is currently riding a wave of uncertainty when it comes to the fate of its smartphone business, thanks in no part to the US trade sanctions that don’t appear to be going away anytime soon. While rumors started swirling a few weeks ago that HUAWEI might sell its P and Mate flagship brands due to the ongoing troubles, the company denied those rumors and told us that the company is committed to making high-end phones. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker will launch a fresh line-up of flagship phones in the HUAWEI P50 series next month.

More specifically, the HUAWEI P50 series – as per a tipster – will go official somewhere around March 26 to 28. Now, given the early April 2020 launch frame of its predecessor, the leaked launch window for the P50 family doesn’t sound too far-fetched. The company has reportedly finalized the prototype design and will begin mass production of the devices soon. And just like the HUAWEI P40 series last year, there will be a trio of flagship models this time around as well – the vanilla HUAWEI P50, P50 Pro, and a top-of-the-line P40 Pro+ model.

Three phones, upgraded cameras, and Kirin 9000 series processors inside

Notably, the upcoming flagships will offer some notable upgrades that include a better display, ‘a new ultra-sensing camera system’, and improved gaming capabilities. And being P-series phones, you can expect the HUAWEI P50 trifecta’s core focus to be some impressive imaging hardware and neat camera tricks. On the software side though, the phones will rely on the in-house HMS core, and will miss out on access to essential Google services such as Gmail, Maps, and Play Store.

Leaked HUAWEI P50 Pro render (Image: Voice / @OnLeaks)

This might play a key role in deciding the market availability of HUAWEI P50 series outside China. The tipster mentioned that the HUAWEI P50 and P50 Pro will make it to the European market, but availability will be limited. As per a recent leak of the P50 Pro, the upcoming HUAWEI flagship will flaunt a waterfall display that is dramatically curved on the sides and there is a single centered hole-punch for housing the selfie camera.

