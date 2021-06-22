We have expected to see the new Huawei P50 Series devices in March or April, but it seems like we’re finally getting closer to seeing the new flagship series released. The massive shortage has affected every single industry and manufacturer, including Huawei, hence why there is a delay.

We have been hearing about the Huawei P50 series for quite some time now, there were leaks revealing the new design with a flat display, and a new camera design has also given us a glimpse of how it might look when it’s finally released.

The new Huawei P50 series might be revealed on July 29. The date was revealed by a user on Weibo after a binary number of 1011011001 was posted. When the binary is converted into a decimal number, we get 729, suggesting the date of 29 July.

Another source claims that Huawei might only unveil 4G capable P50 series devices, however it mentions that it would still be powered by the Kirin 9000 series. We find this very unlikely, given that the Kirin 9000 series chipsets are 5G capable by default. They’re also built on the more efficient 5nm process.

A blogger on Weibo (via DealnTech) has also confirmed that the upcoming P50 series will have a 1/1.18-inch sensor for the main sensor. All the series are expected to use the Sony IMX800 sensor. The P50 Pro is expected to feature a waterfall display with a centered hole-punch housing the selfie camera. All devices are expected to launch with the company’s own HarmonyOS. The overall appearance of the devices should be similar to the newly released Honor 50 series, which was announced on June 16th.

Are you looking forward to the new Huawei P50 series? Let us know in the comments below!