HUAWEI P50 Series features contactless payments in EU and UK via Curve partnership

Huawei has made an important and official announcement. The company has revealed that its upcoming Huawei P50 Series will receive and enjoy every benefit available from Curve and Curve Pay.

“NFC contactless payment is now widely available on Huawei smartphones, including the upcoming Huawei P50 Series. Huawei has partnered with Curve - the financial super app which combines all of your debit, credit and loyalty cards into one, easy-to-use smart card - to launch Curve Pay so Huawei customers can pay by phone through one digital wallet.”

We have amazing news for those Huawei fans who love to pay for their stuff via NFC. The new Huawei P50 Series will now also let them use Curve Pay as their main digital wallet that combines all the user’s cards into one, which also gives several extra benefits. This service also gives Huawei users access to cashback options from hundreds of popular brands and complete access to their transactions and budget and control settings. Fair exchange rates and hidden fees are also part of the package, which means that users can also travel without worrying about using their money in other places around the world.

Curve Pay also includes a feature that will let Huawei users decide to change cards in case they have performed an operation via the wrong credit card. Thanks to Curve’s Go Back in Time feature, they can also move past payments from one account to another. Another amazing feature is the Anti-embarrassment mode that will automatically switch cards if the one selected gets declined for any given reason.

“All Huawei users in Europe can now download Curve on the AppGallery and enter the world of NFC-enabled contactless mobile phone payments. As a welcome offer, Curve and Huawei will be offering new users 1% cashback on almost any payment for 30 days across Europe and 5% cashback from all purchases on Huawei’s online stores in Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain.”

Curve Pay will also work with the recently launched Nova 9, and other HMS Smartphones across Europe.