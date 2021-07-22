We have been waiting patiently for the arrival of the new Huawei P50 series since it was first rumored to arrive back in March of the ongoing year. However, we know that the wait is almost over, as the Chinese Korean tech giant has officially announced that it will launch the new P50 series on the last week of July, and it seems that this new series will be available all around the world.

The new Huawei P50 series will be officially presented next week, on Thursday, August 29, to be precise. Now, given the company’s situation, we expected the new smartphone to have limited availability to China and maybe some other Asian countries, but according to a Huawei representative in Finland, the P50 will be available globally.

Unfortunately, the Huawei P50 series will not feature Google Services because of the US ban, but the company continues to develop a proprietary ecosystem that already offers 134,000 apps. Further, the company has more than 4 million developers signing in to the Harmony platform, which means that you may very well survive without preinstalled Google apps. And remember that there are ways to get around these roadblocks. And if you don’t really care for those issues, you may go for your new P50 that’s expected to arrive with Leica cameras.

It is also believed that the new Huawei P50 series may arrive with a 125mm periscope lens with f/3/4 aperture, at least in one of its models. Other rumors suggest that this may be the last Kirin-powered Huawei device, as the company may end up having to shift to a 4G-only variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, as its supply of Kirin 9000 chips may be somewhat limited. Whatever the case, we will be covering the launch event of the new P50 series, so we will keep you informed of everything you need to know about the upcoming Huawei P50.

