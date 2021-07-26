A new video from China shows off a possible dummy unit of the Huawei P50 Pro. The phone’s front and back can be seen in a lot of detail, revealing some of the ports, buttons, selfie camera, and rear camera setup.

Starting with the front display, the Huawei P50 Pro appears to have a curved panel with a punch-hole cutout at the top that’s housing a single selfie camera (via GSMArena). While it’s nearly impossible to tell the size of the display that’s shown on the video, previous leaks suggested that the Pro might have a 6.6-inch OLED panel, while the standard P50 will have a 6.3-inch display. The Pro might have a QHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz, it’s currently unclear if this will also be on the standard P50 device.

The demo unit’s design also lines up with the previous leaks and renders that we’ve seen so far from credible sources such as OnLeaks, which shows us a near-identical design, compared to the demo unit.

The back of the device appears to have a total of fives camera sensors built-in to the large circular camera modules. The rear cameras are rumored to have similar focal lengths to the Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro series with a 125mm telephoto sensor, capable of soothing up to 5z zoom. There’s also a rumored 18mm ultrawide sensor, and while there is no information for the rest of the cameras, the primary sensor is reportedly a 1-inch IMX800.

The Huawei P50 series is going to be unveiled on July 29, and they’re expected to be globally available. As always, this is just a leak, and it could just be a demo/dummy unit, so take it with a grain of salt. We might finally have some more leaks about the much-delayed P50 series in the coming days as we get even closer to the announcement.