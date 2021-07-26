Huawei P50 Pro leak featured

A new video from China shows off a possible dummy unit of the Huawei P50 Pro. The phone’s front and back can be seen in a lot of detail, revealing some of the ports, buttons, selfie camera, and rear camera setup.

Starting with the front display, the Huawei P50 Pro appears to have a curved panel with a punch-hole cutout at the top that’s housing a single selfie camera (via GSMArena). While it’s nearly impossible to tell the size of the display that’s shown on the video, previous leaks suggested that the Pro might have a 6.6-inch OLED panel, while the standard P50 will have a 6.3-inch display. The Pro might have a QHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz, it’s currently unclear if this will also be on the standard P50 device.

huawei p50 onleaks voice
Image Credit: OnLeaks / Voice

The demo unit’s design also lines up with the previous leaks and renders that we’ve seen so far from credible sources such as OnLeaks, which shows us a near-identical design, compared to the demo unit.

The back of the device appears to have a total of fives camera sensors built-in to the large circular camera modules. The rear cameras are rumored to have similar focal lengths to the Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro series with a 125mm telephoto sensor, capable of soothing up to 5z zoom. There’s also a rumored 18mm ultrawide sensor, and while there is no information for the rest of the cameras, the primary sensor is reportedly a 1-inch IMX800.

The Huawei P50 series is going to be unveiled on July 29, and they’re expected to be globally available. As always, this is just a leak, and it could just be a demo/dummy unit, so take it with a grain of salt. We might finally have some more leaks about the much-delayed P50 series in the coming days as we get even closer to the announcement.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

You May Also Like
Apple-sold-more-than-100-million-iPhone-12-series-devices-in-7-months
1TB storage option for iPhone 13 models confirmed?
It seems that Apple could be really planning on giving its users more storage space under the hood of the new iPhone 13 Pro models
pocketnow iPhone 12
iPhone 13 series could arrive with new Wi-Fi 6E support
It seems that the new Wi-Fi 6E support in the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup would give us more bandwidth, faster speeds, and more benefits
Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel 4, smart wall lights and more are on sale
We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon and Samsung, where we find the latest Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S20 FE, and more on sale