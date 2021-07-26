Huawei P50 Pro leak featured

A new video from China shows off a possible dummy unit of the Huawei P50 Pro. The phone’s front and back can be seen in a lot of detail, revealing some of the ports, buttons, selfie camera, and rear camera setup.

Starting with the front display, the Huawei P50 Pro appears to have a curved panel with a punch-hole cutout at the top that’s housing a single selfie camera (via GSMArena). While it’s nearly impossible to tell the size of the display that’s shown on the video, previous leaks suggested that the Pro might have a 6.6-inch OLED panel, while the standard P50 will have a 6.3-inch display. The Pro might have a QHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz, it’s currently unclear if this will also be on the standard P50 device.

huawei p50 onleaks voice
Image Credit: OnLeaks / Voice

The demo unit’s design also lines up with the previous leaks and renders that we’ve seen so far from credible sources such as OnLeaks, which shows us a near-identical design, compared to the demo unit.

The back of the device appears to have a total of fives camera sensors built-in to the large circular camera modules. The rear cameras are rumored to have similar focal lengths to the Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro series with a 125mm telephoto sensor, capable of soothing up to 5z zoom. There’s also a rumored 18mm ultrawide sensor, and while there is no information for the rest of the cameras, the primary sensor is reportedly a 1-inch IMX800.

The Huawei P50 series is going to be unveiled on July 29, and they’re expected to be globally available. As always, this is just a leak, and it could just be a demo/dummy unit, so take it with a grain of salt. We might finally have some more leaks about the much-delayed P50 series in the coming days as we get even closer to the announcement.




