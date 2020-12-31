huawei p50 pro leaked render onleaks voice
Leaked HUAWEI P50 Pro render (Image: Voice / @OnLeaks)

HUAWEI is still months away from the launch of its next camera-centric flagships – the HUAWEI P50 family. However, tiny bits of information have already started to trickle. Now, prolific leakster Steve. H aka @OnLeaks has shared what he claims to be a render of the HUAWEI P50 Pro. At first glance, it appears that the Chinese smartphone maker is sticking with the design formula of the P40 series, and we’re not complaining either.

The waterfall display is here to stay

The leaked HUAWEI P50 Pro render shows a dramatically curved display – something that the company markets as a waterfall display. The bezels are stunningly thin on all sides, and there appears to be a metallic frame running around the edges. However, a couple of things have changed. The first one is the positioning of the selfie camera and the absence of a few sensors. The leakster mentions that the HUAWEI P40 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display, however, details about its resolution, refresh rate, or other attributes are still a mystery.

READ MORE: HUAWEI releases HarmonyOS 2.0 beta for a handful of smartphones

On the HUAWEI P50 Pro, we see a single snapper on the front that is positioned in a circular hole punch in the middle alongside the top edge. The implementation is similar to Samsung’s Infinity-O design philosophy that we’ve seen on the likes of Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 family. The HUAWEI P40 Pro, on the other hand, had a pill-shaped cutout on the top-left corner that housed a 32MP selfie camera and a depth camera that worked in tandem with an IR sensor to support 3D face unlock, somewhat like the Face ID system on iPhones.

The unique vibrating glass earpiece system is gone

Another change that will arrive with the HUAWEI P50 Pro, is a physical earpiece. “It is also worth noting that Huawei has seemingly axed another feature. The magnetic earpiece speaker system found within the P40 Series has been replaced by a standard earpiece,” the tipster claims. To recall, the HUAWEI P40 Pro had a magnet at the top of the phone that used the glass of the display as a vibrating speaker membrane. You can watch it in this teardown video.

As per another leak, the HUAWEI P50 Pro will offer a triple rear camera system that resembles the one we saw on the HUAWEI Mate 40 series. However, the P50 Pro will come armed with an upgraded main camera and ultra-wide cine camera.

READ MORE: HUAWEI FreeBuds Studio review: their first over-ear product offers first-class experience

The HUAWEI P-series has served as a showcase of the company’s expertise at smartphone cameras, and it was not surprising to see the HUAWEI P40 Pro+ winning the crown for the best smartphone camera in the Pocketnow Smartphone Awards of 2020. Keeping that in mind, we expect the HUAWEI P50 Pro to again wow us with some impressive camera chops.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
