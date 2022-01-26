HUAWEI P50 Pro goes global, starts at €1,199

Along with the foldable HUAWEI P50 Pocket smartphone, HUAWEI also launched the P50 Pro in the international markets. HUAWEI's P series smartphones are focused on photography and camera features, and yes, you guessed it right, the latest P50 Pro also comes with a number of new additions in the same segment.

Before we move on to the camera and specs, let's learn more about the display and the design of the P50 Pro. On the front, the P50 Pro features a big beautiful 3D curved 6.6-inch OLED display. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, and boasts a full P3 wide color gamut coverage with HDR capabilities.

On the back, the P50 Pro carries the same dual-ring design as the P50 Pocket. The dual-rings carry the smartphone's multiple camera lenses and sensors, such as the 10-channel multi-spectrum. HUAWEI believes that the double-ring structure of the P50 Pro is an instant classic that symbolizes the infinite possibilities of the smartphone’s camera. The HUAWEI P50 Pro is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

Moving on to the actual camera system, the HUAWEI P50 Pro features a quad-camera setup. This setup contains an f/1.8 50MP primary camera, an f/1.6 40MP "True-Chroma" camera sensor, an f/2.2 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FoV, and the f/3.5 64MP telephoto sensor. The smartphone features zoom up to 200x and HUAWEI claims that shots up to 100 times zoom are incredibly clear.

The True-Chroma camera sensor brings the highest possible color accuracy to the P-series smartphone, as per HUAWEI. The company says the new sensor creates images that reflect what is seen by the human eye. HUAWEI says that the P50 Pro features the best-ever camera system in any P-series smartphone. Other than that, the P50 Pro also features 4K video recording, Super HDR, 4K time-lapse, and AI cinemagraph.

On the specs side of things, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor and lacks support for 5G cellular networks. It is backed by a 4,360 mAh battery that supports HUAWEI's 66W SuperCharge fast wired charging and 50 fast wireless charging. It runs on EMUI12 based on Android 12. Unfortunately, the smartphone comes with only 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

HUAWEI P50 Pro Specifications

Category HUAWEI P50 Pro Display 6.6-inch, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2700 x 1228 pixels resolution Processor Snapdragon 888 4G Graphics Adreno 660 Memory 8GB RAM Storage 256GB ROM Rear Camera 1 50 MP True-Chroma Camera (Color, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) Rear Camera 2 40 MP True-Chroma Camera (MONO, f/1.6 aperture) Rear Camera 3 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) Rear Camera 4 64 MP Telephoto Camera (f/3.5 aperture, OIS, AF) Front Camera 13 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera (f/2.4 aperture) Cellular Connectivity 4G (No 5G) Battery 4,360 mAh, 66W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging Water Resistance IP68 OS EMUI12 based on Android 12 Dimensions 158.8mm x 72.8mm x 8.5mm Weight 195 grams Colors Golden Black, Cocoa Gold Price €1,199

HUAWEI P50 Pro: Price, Colors, and Availability

In the international markets, the HUAWEI P50 Pro will be available in two colors: Golden Black and Cocoa Gold. Only one variant of the smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage will be available. The phone will be available for €1,199 in the global markets.

Just like the P50 Pocket, HUAWEI says that the P50 Pro will be available in key markets across the Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Unfortunately, the company hasn't revealed the availability dates just yet. We'll update this article as and when the exact dates are made available.