huawei p50 pro onleaks voice title
Image: OnLeaks x Voice

A couple of months ago, we got our first look at the HUAWEI P50 Pro’s design, but that leak only gave us a glimpse of its design from the front and sides, revealing a waterfall display. And now that we’re inching closer to the rumored March debut of HUAWEI’s next flagship, a massive leak has just dropped. Leakster Steve H. aka OnLeaks (via Voice) has shared some high-resolution renders of the HUAWEI P50 Pro and has shed some lights on a few of its specs as well.

huawei p50 pro onleaks voice angled
Image: OnLeaks x Voice

Starting with the design, a familiar curved display profile greets us that we last saw on the HUAWEI P40 Pro (Review), but there’s one major change. Instead of a pill-shaped sensor located in a corner, HUAWEI is taking a centered hole-punch approach that looks more minimalist and mimics Samsung’s new wave of Galaxy S and Note flagships. The bezels are extremely thin and the glass is curved to achieve that waterfall design. The screen reportedly measures 6.6-inch and will likely employ a high-refresh-rate panel. 

huawei p50 pro onleaks voice parallel
Image: OnLeaks x Voice

As per the leakster, the rear panel is made out of glass, and this is where things get interesting. There is a huge vertically-aligned pill-shaped camera bump at the back, which has two large circular cutouts inside. It is possible that each circle will house more than one sensor, as we’ve seen a similar approach come to life on the HUAWEI Nova 8. However, one can’t help but notice that the camera bump size is huge, and will likely prove to be a divisive design element for potential buyers.

huawei p50 pro onleaks voice closeup
Image: OnLeaks x Voice

HUAWEI has reportedly fitted a fingerprint sensor beneath the display., while the audio output is handled by speakers at the top and bottom. There is an IR blaster as well, letting users control appliances such as TVs – with the HUAWEI P50 Pro doubling as a remote controller. The upcoming phone is also said to feature a physical earpiece, replacing the magnetic earpiece speaker system that we saw on its predecessor.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

