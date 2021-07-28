We are just hours away from the official launch of the new Huawei P50 series, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait that long to know everything important about the more powerful Huawei P50 Pro. The details for the new P50 Pro have recently surfaced, and they reveal everything you need to know about the upcoming device with model JAD-AL50.

According to a recent leak, the new Huawei P50 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 9000 processor and 8GB RAM. It would allow customers to choose between 256GB and 512GB storage options, but you will be able to increase your phone’s storage space via an NM card by up to 256GB.

The new Huawei P50 Pro 4G will also arrive with a 6.6-inch 120Hz OLED panel with a 2700×1228-pixel resolution, 450 ppi pixel density, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and more. Plus, the new P50 Pro’s display will also feature an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Now, moving on to the camera department, the more powerful Huawei P50 Pro will come with a total of five cameras. On the back, we find a quad-camera setup that could feature a 50MP primary sensor with optic image stabilization, the second lens would be a 64MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, and OIS, and a 40MP monochrome and a 13MP ultrawide sensor would complete the package. We expect to get a 13MP sensor on the front, but there are no further details about its capabilities. What we do know is that the P50 Pro 4G could be able to record 960FPS slow-motion videos at 1080p.

Further, the new Huawei P50 Pro 4G will be powered by a 4.360 mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support. We would also get stereo speakers, an IP68 rating, and a USB-C 3.1 port. The P50 series is also expected to launch globally, but we will have to wait to see when.

Source My Smart Price

Via GSM Arena