HUAWEI P50 Pocket official to take on the Z Flip 3

HUAWEI took wraps off its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitor, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket, at an event in China today. Before anything else, let's talk about the display and the design of the P50 Pocket. On the outside, the clamshell-style foldable device from HUAWEI features a unique 1.04-inch circular display on the outside and a tall 6.9-inch display inside. The outer top has two circular cutouts: one for the circular display and one for the camera housing.

The circular display, called the 'Smart Screen', is a 340 x 340 pixels 1.04-inch display that can be used to display date/time, notifications, weather, music control, navigation direction, and a lot more. Above this display is the main camera setup of the device. This camera housing contains an f/1.8 40MP primary camera, one f/2.2 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FoV, and another f/1.8 32MP “super-spectrum” sensor. This super-spectrum sensor can be used for a cool fluorescent photography mode. Other than that, HUAWEI also claims that this sensor of the P50 Pocket can tell if the person is wearing sun-screen or not.

Opening up the clamshell foldable reveals the 6.9-inch inner foldable display. This is an OLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and has an aspect ratio of 21:9. HUAWEI also claims that this foldable display has a hinge design that leaves zero space between the two display parts. Since the device is clamshell-style foldable, it is 15.2mm thick when folded and only 7.2mm when unfolded. The smartphone weighs only 190 grams.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 4G processor. Since HUAWEI isn't allowed to use the 5G modem from Qualcomm, they have settled for a 4G version of the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery (700 mAh more than Samsung's Z Flip 3) and supports 40W fast wired charging. It runs on HUAWEI's own HarmonyOS 2. It comes in three colors: white, black, and special gold color which has been designed in partnership with the prominent haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen.

HUAWEI P50 Pocket Specs

Spec HUAWEI P50 Pocket Display tech Foldable (clamshell style) Outer Display 1.04-inch circular (340 x 340) Inner Display 6.9-inch (2,790 x 1,188), OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 888 4G Back Cameras 40MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, 32MP super-spectrum Front Camera 10.7MP Battery 4,000 mAh Charging Speed 40W Storage and Memory 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB Operating System Harmony OS 2 Connectivity 4G, no support for 5G

HUAWEI P50 Pocket: Price and Availability

HUAWEI P50 Pocket is available in China from today. It is priced at CNY 8,988 (~$1,411) for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage will cost you CNY 10,988 (~$1,725). Compared with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket has been priced significantly higher. The foldable smartphone is only available in China for now. Currently, there is no information about the global availability of the HUAWEI P50 Pocket.

What are your thoughts on the clamshell-style foldable from HUAWEI? Let us know in the comments section below!