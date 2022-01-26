HUAWEI P50 Pocket brings the foldable heat to Samsung’s Z Flip 3 globally

HUAWEI took wraps off its Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 competitor last year as the company announced its P50 Pocket clamshell-style foldable smartphone. At that time, the foldable smartphone was only available in China. Today, HUAWEI is taking the P50 Pocket on an international trip as the company has announced that the smartphone will now be available in the global markets.

There are no differences between the global and the Chinese model. It's the same HUAWEI P50 Pocket that the company launched in China. The clamshell-style foldable device from HUAWEI features a unique 1.04-inch circular Cover Screen on the outside and a tall 21:9 aspect ratio 6.9-inch display when unfolded.

The outer top has two circular cutouts: one for the circular display and one for the camera housing. Just like the Z Flip 3, the round Cover Screen shows notifications and allows users to access certain services quickly and easily, without needing to unfold the device. Moreover, users can apply a range of vibrant themes and customize their P50 Pocket's Cover Screen as per their needs.

The P50 Pocket carries the double-ring design of the P50 series. Above the round display is the smartphone's triple camera setup. This setup includes an f/1.8 40MP primary camera, an f/2.2 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FoV, and the f/1.8 32MP “Ultra Spectrum” sensor. HUAWEI says that the Ultra Spectrum Fluorescence will allow users to capture content and details that are unseen by the human eye. Moreover, the company has included a Sunscreen detection that allows the user to visualize the spread of sunscreen on the skin and help the user to check for uncovered spots on their face.

Opening up the clamshell foldable reveals the foldable's 6.9-inch inner display. This is an OLED display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, a pixel density of 442ppi, and has an aspect ratio of 21:9. HUAWEI says that the P50 Pocket's all-new Multi-Dimensional Hinge is a total upgrade from its predecessor and features a shorter radius. The company adds that there is now zero space between the two display parts. The smartphone is 15.2mm thick when folded and only 7.2mm when unfolded. It weighs about 190 grams.

Powering the P50 Pocket is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G processor. This is inferior to the Samsung's Z Flip 3 foldable which features the same processor but comes with 5G support. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery (700 mAh more than Samsung's Z Flip 3) and supports HUAWEI's 40W SuperCharge fast wired charging. It runs on EMUI12 based on Android 12.

Talking more about the camera features, HUAWEI says that the P50 Pocket brings features like HUAWEI XD Optics and True-Chroma Image Engine to the P series. The company says that the new Ultra Spectrum sensor enables the phone to capture every nuanced detail and produce even clearer images. On the other hand, the HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro image engine delivers images with more depth and layers in the frame for a better photography experience. Since the phone is a clamshell-style foldable, it uses the rear camera for selfie enabling features like portrait mode, boosted low light performance, and much more. HUAWEI says the P50 Pocket's camera allows users to accurately capture what they see.

HUAWEI P50 Pocket Specifications

Category HUAWEI P50 Pocket Main Display 6.9-inch, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2700 x 1228 pixels resolution Cover Display Round display, 1.04-inch, 340 x 340 pixels resolution Processor Snapdragon 888 4G Graphics Adreno 660 Memory 8GB/12GB Storage 256GB/512GB Rear Camera 1 40 MP True-Chroma Camera (f/1.8 aperture) Rear Camera 2 13 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) Rear Camera 3 32 MP Ultra Spectrum Camera (f/1.8 aperture) Front Camera 10.7 MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera (f/2.2 aperture) Cellular Connectivity 4G (No 5G) Battery 4000 mAh, 40W fast charging OS EMUI12 based on Android 12 Dimensions 170mm x 75.5mm x 7.2mm Weight 190 grams Colors White and Premium Gold Price €1,299; €1,599 for the Premium Edition

HUAWEI P50 Pocket: Price, Colors, and Availability

In the international markets, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket will be available in two colors: White and Premium Gold. Unfortunately, HUAWEI has decided not to launch the Black color variant in the global markets. The 'Premium Gold' color option will only be available in the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition. HUAWEI says that this special variant has been designed in collaboration with prominent haute couture designer Iris Van Herpen.

As for the pricing, these are the prices of both the HUAWEI P50 Pocket and the P50 Pocket Premium Edition:

HUAWEI P50 Pocket: €1,299

HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition: €1,599

HUAWEI says that the P50 Pocket will be available in key markets across the Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Unfortunately, the company hasn't revealed the availability dates just yet. We'll update this article as and when the exact dates are made available.