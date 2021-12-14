HUAWEI P50 Pocket is coming to get the Z Flip 3 on December 23

HUAWEI launched the flagship P50 Series back in July, and it seems like the company wants another member to join the family. HUAWEI will officially unveil the upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket device, which will be a foldable clamshell. The announcement will happen on December 23, and we only have a bit more than a week to go to find out more.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket will have a clamshell vertical fold, much like what we’ve seen previously on the ever-so-popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Motorola Razr devices. While we haven’t reported on anything concrete in the past, there are a few rumors and renders going around, showcasing the full design of the upcoming foldable device.

LetsGoDigital (via GSMArena) created some renders of the upcoming HUAWEI P50 Pocket, and it shows off a similar design to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, while the external display may be significantly larger than on Samsung’s offerings. The external screen takes up majority of the space on the outer shell, and it also houses two rear cameras, which will likely function as both rear and selfie cameras.

While we don’t have much more information to share at this time, we know that the “Winter flagship”, as HUAWEI calls it on their Weibo post, is coming on December 23. It will likely run HarmonyOS, and it will likely stay exclusive to China only for now.

We have never seen HUAWEI launch a phone this late in the year, and it’s unusual from companies to announce such foldable and flagship devices just days before Christmas. Like the HUAWEI P50 Series, the company may bring this to the international market with a Qualcomm chipset instead of its own Kirin 9000 Series, although nothing is set in stone right now as it’s all just based on speculation and rumors. We only have to sleep a few more days to find out more, stay tuned to Pocketnow.