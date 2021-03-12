huawei p50 onleaks voice
Image Credit: OnLeaks / Voice

Earlier this week, we got our first look at HUAWEI’s upcoming flagship – the HUAWEI P50 Pro – in the form of alleged CAD-based renders. And as has been the tradition for the past few years, a vanilla model of the phone – tentatively called the HUAWEI P50 – is also in the pipeline and will make a few concessions compared to its Pro sibling to keep the price in check. In case you’ve been wondering what the HUAWEI P50 will look like, you’re in luck, as we now have our first glimpse of the upcoming device, thanks to leaked high-resolution renders.

huawei p50 onleaks voice right angled
Image Credit: OnLeaks / Voice

HUAWEI reportedly plans to fit a huge 1-inch sensor beneath the huge camera bump

The latest leak, which also comes courtesy of Steve H aka OnLeaks (via Voice), shows the standard HUAWEI P50 from all angles. At first glance, it appears identical to the Pro model, but there are a few differences. Instead of the waterfall display on the Pro version, the vanilla HUAWE P50 Pro is seen rocking a flat panel. Additionally, the bezels are slightly thicker on this one, especially the chin at the bottom. Notably, the HUAWEI P50 looks indistinguishable from the Galaxy S21 from the front as it also rocks a similar centered hole-punch design and rounded corners.

huawei p50 onleaks voice miscellaneous
Image Credit: OnLeaks / Voice

However, what has not changed is the design of the rear panel, and especially the huge pill-shaped camera island which has two distinct circular outlines inside. The camera island is huge, and it is so because the company is reportedly planning to fit a huge 1-inch sensor on the HUAWEI P50. Unfortunately, that’s the only thing we know about its key innards so far.

huawei p50 onleaks voice flat
Image Credit: OnLeaks / Voice

As per the leakster, HUAWEI P50 will come equipped with a 6.3-inch display that most likely uses a high-refresh-rate panel, and a fingerprint sensor has been positioned beneath it. The rear panel is made out of glass, while the surrounding frame is metallic. Rumors suggest that the HAUWEI flagship will draw power from the 5nm-based Kirin 9000 SoC which is reportedly going to be the last 5G chip from its in-house HiSilicon division owing to the ongoing supply chain issues due to the US trade restrictions. As for a launch date, leaks suggest a debut in late March of April.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

