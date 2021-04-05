A few months ago, we got our first look at the HUAWEI P50 Pro’s design. However, that leak only revealed a glimpse of its design from the front and sides, revealing a waterfall display. Recently, renders of the device appeared online, which shed some light on a few of its specs as well. Now, renders of the vanilla HUAWEI P50 have leaked online, and these point towards a similar design language. The renders were done by Waqar Khan, based on leaked schematics and rumors of the upcoming phone. You can check out the full video below.

While the rear of the device seems similar to the Pro variant, it seems to feature a flat panel instead of a curved display in the front. As for the rear, it has two big camera modules housing two cameras each. As per rumors, the HUAWEI P50 will come with a standard wide angle camera, an ultrawide, and a telephoto (non-periscope) camera. By contrast, the HUAWEI P50 Pro is tipped to sport a wide + periscope + ultrawide camera setup, while the Pro+ could come with a wide + ultrawide + telephoto + periscope and a 3D ToF camera system. The Pro and Pro+ are likely to have the first 1-inch sensor designed for smartphones – the Sony IMX800.

As for the vanilla P50, it is tipped to come in four color options of White, Black, Blue, and Beige. That being said, it is also rumored that the HUAWEI P50 series has been delayed. It was expected to be launched in March. However, now, it is slated to launch in late April or possibly even May-June. The smartphones will be powered by HUAWEI’s in-house Kirin 9000 chipset. Moreover, these are tipped to be the first smartphones to come with the company’s own HarmonyOS out of the box.