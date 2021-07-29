After months of waiting and a number of weeks and month-long delays, Huawei has finally unveiled the next generation of the Huawei P50 series at its Huawei P50 launch event. The new devices come with a circular camera module as we’ve seen previously in leaks, and come equipped with the X chipset.

At the Huawei P50 launch event today, Huawei has released two devices, the Huawei P50, and Huawei P50 Pro flagship devices. The event started out by first taking a look at some of the iconic devices from the past, including the P9, P10, P20, P30, P40 series from the company.

Both the Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro devices support 66W fast wired charging and have stereo speakers. However, only the P50 Pro supports Huawei’s own 50W Wireless charging technology. The smartphones are also IP68 certified to withstand water and dust. Unfortunately, the rumors turned out to be accurate, and neither devices support 5G; therefore, they are both limited to 4G, 3G, and 2G only.

Huawei P50

The Huawei P50 has a 6.5-inch OLED FHD+ resolution 90Hz refresh rate display with a 300 Hz touch sampling rate. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 4G processor, and it will be available with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The storage can only be expanded via an NM memory card slot up to 256GB.

There’s a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary, 13MP ultrawide angle, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with OIS stabilization. It supports 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. On the front, there’s a single 13MP ultrawide-angle camera. The battery capacity is 4,100 mAh, and it supports the same 66W fast wired charging as the P50 Pro model, but it lacks wireless charging.

Huawei P50 Pro

The Huawei P50 Pro is equipped with a large 6.6-inch flexible OLED FHD+ resolution and 120Hz high refresh rate, and 300Hz touch sampling rate curved display. It also features XD Fusion Pro, which is an image fusion system that can double the gathered light, compared to the P40 Pro. It can also increase the dynamic range by 28%.

The Huawei P50 Pro will be available in two versions – including one rocking a Kirin 9000 chipset, and another with Snapdragon 888. It will be available in multiple configurations, including 8GB of memory and 128/256/512GB of storage, and there’ll also be a higher-end model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The storage will be expandable via an NM memory card up to 256GB.

The quad-camera setup on the back consists of a 50MP primary camera, 40MP monochrome sensor, a 13MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera with OIS image stabilization and 3.5x optical zoom. The camera also supports 100x digital zoom. On the front, there is a 13MP ultrawide angle to spice up your selfie game. The battery has a capacity of 4,360 mAh, and it supports reverse wireless charging.

Availability & Colors

The Huawei P50 Pro will be available in five color combinations, including Yao Gold Black, Cocoa Tea Gold, Snowy White, Dawn Power, and Rippling Clouds. The standard Huawei P50 will receive three colors,Yao Gold Black, Cocoa Tea Gold, and Snowy White.

The Huawei P50 series are also the first flagship devices from the company to feature its own HarmonyOS 2, which goes head-to-head against Google’s Android operating system. Both the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro will be available globally, which might explain why they both only support 4G connectivity.