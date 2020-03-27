HUAWEI announced the P40 series a few days ago. As for Samsung, it announced the latest phones last month. Both companies announced three phones and its time to compare the youngest of the three phones from both companies. Here’s a HUAWEI P40 vs Samsung Galaxy S20: Specs comparison

Display

The HUAWEI P40 has a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ (2340 x 1080 Pixels) resolution, It sports a pill-shaped punch hole drilled in the top-left corner. It sports a 90Hz refresh rate On the other hand the Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It comes with a 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution at 566 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the handset sports a 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p.

Hardware and internals

The HUAWEI P40 is powered by the in-house Kirin 990 5G chip (2x Cortex-A76 2.86 GHz + 2x Cortex-A76 2.36 GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) that has an integrated 5G modem, while the Mali-G76 GPU handles the graphics. It packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with room for expandable storage with NM card up to 256GB.

It comes equipped with a 3,800mAh unit that supports 22.5W charging. Further, it runs Android 10-based EMUI 10 and lacks Google Services support and instead relies on the HMS core with HUAWEI App Gallery for installing applications.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is an octa-core, 64-bit, 7nm SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The base variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, it is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The handset runs Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top.

Moreover, it packs a Li-Po 4,000mAh battery. It supports 25W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W. Moreover, it comes with reverse wireless charging at 9W.

Camera

HUAWEI P40 brings a 50MP Ultra Vision camera (wide-angle, f/1.9 aperture) with LEICA optics. Then there is a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2 aperture) and an 8MP telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture) with OIS support. The telephoto camera is capable of 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom. Selfies duties are handled by a 32MP sensor (f/2.0 aperture) that sits alongside an IR camera for facial recognition. Both the front and rear cameras can shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture + a 64MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras are capable of shooting 8K UHD at 24 FPS, 4K UHD at 60 FPS, Full HD at 240 FPS and HD at 960 FPS. It supports OIS, HDR, and EIS. Further, on the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Design

HUAWEI P40 flaunts a glass and metal sandwich design and comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water-resistance. It can be picked up in Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, and Black shades. HUAWEI P40 measures 148.9×71.06×8.5mm and tips the scales at 175 grams.

The Galaxy S20 dimensions are 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm). The back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and it sports an aluminum frame. The handset is rated IP 68 for water and dust resistance. The biometrics include 2D face unlock and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. It weighs 163 grams.