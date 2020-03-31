HUAWEI’s P40 lineup includes three flagship phones this year, much like the Galaxy S20 series from Samsung and Apple’s iPhone 11 trio. We recently did a hardware comparison between the Galaxy S20 and the vanilla HUAWEI P40 to check out which one packs more punch, at least on paper. But if you’re divided between the HUAWEI flagship and the iPhone 11, our HUAWEI P40 vs iPhone 11 specs comparison might be of some help:

Display

Starting with the display characteristics, HUAWEI P40 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It has a pill-shaped punch hole in the top-left corner that houses a single a selfie camera sitting alongside an IR camera to handle facial recognition.

As for the Apple iPhone 11, it packs a 6.1‑inch Liquid Retina HD (1792×828) IPS display with a pixel density of 326ppi. There is a wide boat shaped notch at the top to house the single front camera and the Face ID sensors. Needless to say, HUAWEI P40’s more pixel-dense OLED display is better suited for multimedia consumption.

HUAWEI P40 vs iPhone 11: Hardware

The HUAWEI P40 draws power from the Kirin 990 chip (2x Cortex-A76 2.86 GHz + 2x Cortex-A76 2.36 GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) that has an integrated 5G modem, while graphics are handled by the Mali-G76 GPU. The Kirin chipset ticks alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

Coming to the iPhone 11, the in-house A13 Bionic processor powers it, but Apple has not specified the amount of RAM packed inside the phone. You can pick up the iPhone 11 in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants. But do keep in mind that neither of two phones will leave you wanting for more power, howsoever demanding the use case scenarios are.

HUAWEI P40 vs iPhone 11: Battery and connectivity

The first major difference between the two phones is connectivity. With the HUAWEI P40, you get dual-mode 5G connectivity, while iPhone 11 limits buyers to 4G LTE. HUAWEI P40 packs a 3,800 mAh battery that supports 22.5W charging. Again, Apple is yet to reveal the iPhone 11’s battery capacity, but you can quickly top up the battery using an 18W charger and it is also compatible with wireless charging.

HUAWEI P40 vs iPhone 11: Software

Talking about the software, HUAWEI P40 boots EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10, but it comes with the HMS core and does not have access to essential Google services. Apple’s iPhone 11 runs iOS 13.4 and offers a much wider selection of apps as well as higher privacy compared to the app ecosystem available for HUAWEI’s flagship.

HUAWEI P40 vs iPhone 11: Camera

The camera department is where the HUAWEI P40 stands tall above the iPhone 11, both in terms of resolution count and versatility. HUAWEI P40 packs a 50MP Ultra Vision primary camera (wide-angle, f/1.9 aperture) that can capture 4K videos at 60fps. It sits alongside a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2 aperture) and an 8MP telephoto shooter (f/2.4 aperture) with OIS support.

The latter offers support for 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom output. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor (f/2.0 aperture) front camera, and this one is also capable of 4K video capture at 60fps.

On the other hand, iPhone 11 features a 12MP wide-angle camera (f/1.8) and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper (f/2.4). The sensor is optically stabilised and it offers 2x optical and 5x digital zoom output. There is a 12MP camera (f/2.2) camera on the front as well. Both the rear and front cameras on the iPhone 11 are capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps.

HUAWEI P40 vs iPhone 11: Design

Aesthetics is another area where the two phones differ a bit too much, even though both flaunt a glass and metallic build. HUAWEI P40 Pro has a sleek profile with a full-screen design, and there is only a hole-punch interrupting it. It comes in Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, and Black colours. It measures 148.9×71.06×8.5mm and weighs 175 grams.

Coming to the iPhone 11, you can purchase it in a choice of five solid colours – Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, and White. Measurements of the Apple phone are 150.9×75.7×8.3 and it tips the scales at 194 grams. It is worth mentioning here that the HUAWEI P40 is IP53 rated, while the iPhone 11 comes with a more secure IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.

HUAWEI P40 vs iPhone 11: Price

HUAWEI P40 starts at €799 (approximately $999) and will go on sale starting April 7. As for the iPhone 11, one can purchase it starting at $699 for the base model.