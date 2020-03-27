HUAWEI P40 series went official earlier today. While the HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ duo garnered the limelight with their impressive camera hardware, the HUAWEI Pro is a full-fledged flagship on its own and its hardware won’t leave you wanting for more. But what if you’ve had the HUAWEI Mate 30 on your wish list and are now torn between it and the HUAWEI P40. Well, let’s begin our HUAWEI P40 vs HUAWEI Mate 30 comparison to find out how the two phones compare in terms of specifications, features, and pricing:

HUAWEI P40 vs HUAWEI Mate 30

Display

The HUAWEI P40 has a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution, while the HUAWEI Mate 30 has a larger 6.62-inch OLED display with the same resolution. Aside from the size, the main difference between the two phones’ display is the placement of the front camera. The HUAWEI P40 sports a pill-shaped punch hole drilled in the top-left corner, while the HUAWEI Mate 30 features a boat-shaped notch at the top.

Hardware and performance

The HUAWEI P40 is powered by the in-house Kirin 990 5G chip (2x Cortex-A76 2.86 GHz + 2x Cortex-A76 2.36 GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) that has an integrated 5G modem, while the Mali-G76 GPU handles the graphics. The HUAWEI Mate 30 employs the slightly under-clocked Kirin 990 processor (2x Cortex-A76 2.86 GHz + 2x Cortex-A76 2.09 GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 1.86 GHz) with the same architecture.

The two phones pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but the HUAWEI Mate 30 takes the cake here as it supports up to a 256GB NM card for storage expansion. In case you are curious, the display refresh rate on both phones is a traditional 60Hz. Another key difference is that the HUAWEI P40 brings 5G support to the table courtesy of the Balong 5G modem, while HUAWEI Mate 30 sticks to 4G LTE connectivity.

Coming to the battery capacity, HUAWEI P40 comes equipped with a 3,800 mAh unit that supports 22.5W charging. As for the HUAWEI Mate 30, it packs a larger 4,200 mAh battery that comes with support for 40W fast charging as well as 30W wireless charging.

On the software side, HUAWEI P40 runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10, while HUAWEI Mate 30 boots Android 10-based EMUI 10. Both devicese lack Google Services support and instead rely on the HMS core with HUAWEI App Gallery for installing applications.

Camera

Imaging hardware is where the P-series has traditionally stood tall over the Mate lineup, and the HUAWEI P40 is no different. Both the phones feature a triple rear camera setup, but the sensor resolution and other attributes differ. HUAWEI P40 brings a 50MP Ultra Vision camera (wide-angle, f/1.9 aperture) with LEICA optics. Then there is a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2 aperture) and an 8MP telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture) with OIS support.

The telephoto camera is capable of 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom. Selfies duties are handled by a 32MP sensor (f/2.0 aperture) that sits alongside an IR camera for facial recognition. Both the front and rear cameras can shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

Last year’s HUAWEI Mate 30, on the other hand, relies on a 40MP (f/1.8 aperture) main camera. It is supported by a 16MP ultra-wide angle shooter (f/2.2 aperture) and an optically-stabilised 8MP telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture) that offers 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid zoom output. A 24MP (f/2.0 aperture) front camera is there to handle selfies and video calls.

HUAWEI P40 vs HUAWEI Mate 30: Design

HUAWEI P40 flaunts a glass and metal sandwich design, and comes with an IP53 rating for dust and water-resistance. It can be picked up in Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, and Black shades. HUAWEI P40 measures 148.9×71.06×8.5mm and tips the scales at 175 grams.

The Mate 30, despite its appealing design, lacks an IP rating. It is up for grabs in Cosmic Purple, Space Silver, Emerald Green, and Black colours. Dimensions of the phone are 76.1×160.8×8.4mm and it is considerably heavier at 196 grams compared to the HUAWEI P40. Notably, both the phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

HUAWEI P40 vs HUAWEI Mate 30: Price

HUAWEI P40 starts at €799 and will hit the shelves starting April 7. As for the HUAWEI Mate 30, it was also launched at €799, but you can get it for a bit less these days.