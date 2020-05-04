EMUI 10.1.0.126 update is now rolling out for the HUAWEI P40 series. It adds new camera features and optimizations. It is being rolled out for for the below-mentioned models:

Huawei P40 Unlocked (ANA-AN00), Unlocked Custom Edition (ANA-TN00)

Huawei P40 Pro Unlocked (ELS-AN00), P40 Pro Unlocked Custom Edition (ELS-TN00)

The new update improves ‘AI Remove Passerby’ as well as clarity of pictures with more realistic and natural colors. Further, it optimizes the WiFi speed and display effect of notifications on the notification panel interface.

The update is being rolled out for the HUAWEI P40 series through OTA.

Source: HUAWEI