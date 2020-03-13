HUAWEI will be launching the P40 series on March 26. However, ahead of the official announcement, pricing of HUAWEI P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro PE have leaked online.

According to a tipster, the P40 will be the least expensive and cost between 799 Euros and 899 euros in Europe. Further, The HUAWEI P40 Pro will be costing between 999 Euros and 1,099 Euros. The top-end P40 Pro PE is said to be priced between 1,199 Euros and 1,299 Euros.

Previously, the company said, it has “invested a lot in this tech and wouldn’t want it to go to waste.” The series is said to “guarantee new records” in mobile photography with a custom RYYB sensor, better and most likely a longer zoom.

Source: Gizmochina