Huawei P40 Pro
Author
Tags

HUAWEI will be launching the P40 series on March 26. However, ahead of the official announcement, pricing of HUAWEI P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro PE have leaked online.

According to a tipster, the P40 will be the least expensive and cost between 799 Euros and 899 euros in Europe. Further, The HUAWEI P40 Pro will be costing between 999 Euros and 1,099 Euros. The top-end P40 Pro PE is said to be priced between 1,199 Euros and 1,299 Euros.

Previously, the company said, it has “invested a lot in this tech and wouldn’t want it to go to waste.” The series is said to “guarantee new records” in mobile photography with a custom RYYB sensor, better and most likely a longer zoom.

Source: Gizmochina

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus 8 Lite will sport a 90Hz refresh rate panel, specs, price leaked

The OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Which budget phone reigns supreme?

Realme 6 Pro goes up against the Poco X2, both in terms of internal hardware and pricing. Here’s how the two phones fare against each other.

Vivo V19 goes official packing quad rear cameras and punch hole display

Vivo V19 is not a new phone per se, and appears to be just a rehashed version of the Vivo V17 that was launched back in December.