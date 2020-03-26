HUAWEI announced the P40 series today. The P40 Pro+ packs maxed out specs on all fronts. Hence, we decided to compare it with Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung’s latest and greatest player in the game. The two handsets sport massive displays, beastly performance and periscope cameras at the back. But what’s different? Here’s a HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specs comparison to help you figure out the answer.

HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Specs comparison





Display

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ features a 6.58-inch OLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2640 x 1200 at 448 PPI. The “quad-curve Overflow Display” comes with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Further, it supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with a screen to body ratio of 89.9%. It has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels at 511 PPI. Further, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. However, the 120Hz refresh rate is limited to 1080p resolution.

Hardware and Performance

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ is powered by the in-house Kirin 990 SoC, paired with Mali-G76 GPU and Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. Moreover, there’s room for expandable storage up to 256GB via a NM card.

The phone runs EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10. However, there are no Google apps here. Instead, the phones come with HUAWEI AppGallery, the company’s official app marketplace.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W wired and wireless fast charging. Further, there’s a larger and faster (by 30 percent) fingerprint scanner that sits underneath the display.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, combined with the X55 5G modem and paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internals storage. Plus, there is an option for 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, which is expandable using a microSDXC card. It runs Android 10.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, and Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W. Further, the handset also comes with Samsung DeX support.

Camera

HUAWEI P40 Pro+ comes equipped with a penta rear camera setup: a 40MP ultra-wide Cine lens with an f/1.8 aperture + a 50MP RYYB ultra vision wide lens with an f/1.9 aperture + an 8MP 10X optical super periscope telephoto lens + an 8MP 3X optical telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture + a ToF sensor. The camera system supports 10x optical zoom and 100x maximum digital zoom. On the front lies a 32MP + IR depth dual selfie shooter. Further, there’s AI Remove Passersby and AI Remove Reflection that can do away with unwanted subjects and glare from the frame.





The Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a quad-camera array that contains a main 108MP f/1.8, 26mm wide-angle primary shooter, a Periscope 48 MP, f/3.6, 102mm telephoto sensor, a 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm ultrawide and a Time of Flight camera for #d sensing. This camera’s Space Zoom will give you 10X Hybrid Optic Zoom, Super-Resolution Zoom up to 100X, and to top it all off, it also includes a 40MP selfie camera.

Design

The P40 Pro+ measures 72.6 x 158.2 x 9.00mm and weighs 226 grams. The phone features a nano-tech ceramic back panel and it comes in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black color options. Moreover, it is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra measures 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm and weighs 222 grams. Further, the phone is IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) as well.

HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Price

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ will cost €1399 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. It will be made available in June.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, it costs $1,399 and the phone is already available to purchase.