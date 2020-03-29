HUAWEI P40 series is here, and just like Samsung, HUAWEI has unveiled a trio of flagship phones that offer slightly different hardware and cater to a different price segment. The HUAWEI P40 Pro sits in the middle of HUAWEI’s 2020 flagship portfolio, and goes head to head against the Galaxy S20+. If you are torn between the HUAWEI and Samsung offerings, this HUAWEI P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ comparison will sort out the conundrum and help you choose the right device for you. Let’s get on with it:

Display

Starting with the display characteristics, the HUAWEI P40 Pro features a 6.58-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1200 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The panel is curved on all four sides and there is a pill-shaped punch hole in the top left corner that houses two camera lenses.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S20+, it easily beats the HUAWEI P40 Pro in almost all on-paper display aspects. The Samsung flagship sports a more pixel-dense 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Moreover, the HDR10+ certified display offers a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, it has a centrally-positioned punch hole housing the single front-facing camera. Moreover, the curvature on Samsung flagship’s panel is more subtle compared to the Huawei P40 Pro.

Hardware and performance

HUAWEI P40 Pro is powered by the in-house octa-core Kirin 990 5G chip ticking alongside the Mali-G76 GPU. The chip has an integrated Balong 5G modem which brings dual-mode 5G support to the table. The Kirin 990 5G chip at the heart of HUAWEI P40 Pro is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. However, Samsung ships the phone with an Exynos chipset in some regions. Both the Galaxy S20+ variants support dual-band 5G, although there is a 4G-only variant on the table as well.

HUAWEI P40 Pro runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10, while the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has One UI 2.1 taking care of things on the software side. However, the flavour of Android running on both phones is quite different. The HUAWEI P40 Pro misses out on essential Google services and relies on the HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) core, while the Galaxy S20+ offers the full Android experience with support for all compatible Google services and a few customisations thrown into the mix courtesy of the One UI 2.1 skin.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro ships with a 4,100 mAh battery. It supports the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge tech as well as 27W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge standard. The Galaxy S20+, on the other hand, offers a larger 4,500mAh battery. It can be topped up using the 25W charger bundled in the retail package. The Samsung offering also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices such as wireless earbuds using the phone’s battery.

Camera

Imaging hardware is where the two phones stand at an almost equal footing. The Huawei P40 Pro features a 50MP Ultra Vision main camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS. It sits alongside a 40MP ultra-wide-angle (f/1.8 aperture) camera, a SuperSensing telephoto (f/13.4) lens with OIS and a periscope mechanism that delivers 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and 50X digital zoom.

There is also a 3D depth-sensing camera for producing better bokeh effect in photos. On the front is a 32MP snapper (f/2.2 aperture) accompanied by a 3D depth camera. Both the front and rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

On the Samsung Galaxy S20+, you get a 12MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2) camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera (f/1.8) with OIS and dual-pixel AF, and a 64MP telephoto camera. The latter delivers 3X hybrid optic zoom and Super Resolution zoom up to 30X range.

Just like the HUAWEI P40 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ also packs a DepthVision camera for depth estimation. Unlike the Huawei P40 Pro, the Galaxy S20+ 5G features a single 10MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture with an 80-degree FOV.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Design

Both the Huawei P40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20+ flaunt an eye-catching metal and glass build. Both the phones are IP68-rated, which means they can handle occasional liquid spill and dust fairly well. It must be noted that aesthetics are subjective, so it will boil down to your personal preference and the colour options you have on the table.

The HUAWEI P40 will hit the shelves in Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Blush Gold, and Black colour options. Coming to the Galaxy S20+, it is up for grabs in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, and Cloud Blue shades.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20+: Price

The new HUAWEI flagship will end up costing buyers €999 and will go on sale starting April 7. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ starts at $1,200 and is currently available in both 4G and 5G variants.