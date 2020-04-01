HUAWEI P40 Pro is here, and it already has made a splash after being crowned as the best smartphone for photography by DxOMark. In addition to rocking powerful cameras, the HUAWEI P40 Pro is brimming with high-end hardware that positions it as a true-blue flagship. We recently compared the HUAWEI P40 Pro against the Galaxy S20+ to check how they fare against each other. But if you look over to Apple’s side of the ecosystem, the iPhone 11 Pro goes head-to-head against the Huawei P40 Pro. In our Huawei P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro comparison, we pit the two phones against each other to see which one is more powerful going by on-paper specs:

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro: Display

HUAWEI P40 Pro packs a 6.58-inch FHD+ (2640 x 1200 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, the display is curved all four sides and is surrounded by a metallic frame. In the top-left corner is a pill-shaped punch hole to house two camera lenses and other sensors.

iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. The Apple device’s OLED display has a pixel density of 458 ppi and features a wide boat-shaped notch that hosts a single selfie camera and the Face ID sensors. But unlike the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s smoother 90Hz panel, the iPhone 11 Pro’s display offers a lower refresh rate.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro: Hardware

Powering the HUAWEI P40 Pro is the in-house octa-core Kirin 990 5G processor paired with the Mali-G76 GPU to handle graphics. The flagship Kirin chipset has an integrated Balong 5G modem that supports dual-mode 5G connectivity. Moreover, it ticks alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

As for the iPhone 11 Pro, it relies on the A13 Bionic processor but we don’t officially know the amount of RAM fitted inside the phone. As far as storage goes, you can choose from amongst 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions. Neither of the two phones allows storage expansion.

Another major difference between the two phones is that HUAWEI P40 Pro comes with support for dual-mode 5G connectivity, while iPhone 11 Pro is a 4G-only phone.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro: Software

Coming to the software side, HUAWEI P40 Pro boots EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10. But do keep in mind that the HUAWEI P40 Pro employs the HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) core, which means it misses out on essential Google services. To put it in simple terms, you’ll have to rely on third-party app repositories and Huawei’s own App Gallery to download applications instead of Play Store. On the other hand, iPhone 11 Pro runs iOS 13 and provides access to a tonne of apps available on the App Store.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro: Battery

HUAWEI P40 Pro comes equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge and 27W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge technology. Again, Apple has not specified the battery capacity but says that the iPhone 11 Pro can last up to 18 hours of video playback. It can be topped up quickly by using the 18W charger, and there is support for wireless charging as well.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro: Camera

One area where the HUAWEI P40 Pro easily eclipses the iPhone 11 Pro is camera hardware. It packs a 50MP (f/1.9) Ultra Vision main camera with OIS support. It sits alongside a 40MP (f/1.8 ) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP SuperSensing telephoto (f/3.4) lens with OIS and a periscope mechanism that delivers 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and 50X digital zoom. Lastly, there is also a 3D depth-sensing camera for portrait shots.

A 32MP camera (f/2.2 aperture) sitting alongside a 3D depth camera is there on the front to handle selfies and video calls. Notably, the front as well the main rear camera are capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps frame rate.

Over to the iPhone 11 Pro, it features a 12MP (f/1.8) camera with OIS, a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera with OIS that facilitates 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom output. On the front is another 12MP (f/2.2) camera that supports Smart HDR mode. Both the main rear camera and the selfie shooter can record 4K videos at 60ps on the iPhone 11 Pro as well.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro: Design

Let’s be clear here. Aesthetics are subjective, and it would boil down to your personal preference at the end of the day. Both the HUAWEI P40 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro employ a glass and metal sandwich design and look premium. More importantly, you get an IP68 certification with either of the two phones. As for the Huawei P40 Pro, you can pick it up in Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, and Black colours. Apple, on the other hand, offers the iPhone 11 Pro in Gold, Space Grey, Silver, and Midnight Green variants.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro: Price

The HUAWEI P40 Pro is priced at €999 that roughly translates to $1,100. As for the iPhone 11 Pro, it is currently up for grabs starting at $999.