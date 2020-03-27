While the iPhone has been in the market for over six months now and it doesn’t include 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the HUAWEI P40+ was launched a day ago and features the maxed out specs. The comparison might sound unfair, but it’s still always nice to compare Android devices with iPhones. Here’s a HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Specs comparison.

Display

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ features a 6.58-inch OLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2640 x 1200 at 448 PPI. The “quad-curve Overflow Display” comes with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. Further, it supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen capable of 16m colors with an 83.7% screen-to-body ratio, and a 1242 x 2688 pixels resolution and yes, a notch to house Apple’s Face ID system. This display has 800 nit max brightness, support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 120Hz touch-sensing.

Hardware and Performance





The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ is powered by the in-house Kirin 990 SoC, paired with Mali-G76 GPU and Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. Moreover, there’s room for expandable storage up to 256GB via a NM card. The phone runs EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10. However, there are no Google apps here. Instead, the phones come with HUAWEI AppGallery, the company’s official app marketplace.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W wired and wireless fast charging. Further, there’s a larger and faster (by 30 percent) fingerprint scanner that sits underneath the display.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with an Apple A13 Bionic processor with just 4GB RAM and storage options that include 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. You don’t have expandable storage here. Further, it comes with 4GB of RAM. The battery supports 18W fast charging and it is claimed to charge 50% in under 30 minutes. It supports USB Power Delivery 2.0 and Qi wireless charging.

Camera





HUAWEI P40 Pro+ comes equipped with a penta rear camera setup: a 40MP ultra-wide Cine lens with an f/1.8 aperture + a 50MP RYYB ultra vision wide lens with an f/1.9 aperture + an 8MP 10X optical super periscope telephoto lens + an 8MP 3X optical telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture + a ToF sensor. The camera system supports 10x optical zoom and 100x maximum digital zoom. On the front lies a 32MP + IR depth dual selfie shooter. Further, there’s AI Remove Passersby and AI Remove Reflection that can do away with unwanted subjects and glare from the frame.

The triple camera module in the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with three 12MP sensors; the first one has an f/1.8, 26mm wide, the second one is an f/2.0, 52mm telephoto, and the last one is an f/2.4, 13mm ultrawide. Yes, 12MP each in 2020; luckily, rumors say that the next iPhone 12 could arrive with larger sensors. Its selfie camera is another 12MP sensor f/2.2, 23mm wide.

Design

The P40 Pro+ measures 72.6 x 158.2 x 9.00mm and weighs 226 grams. The phone features a nano-tech ceramic back panel and it comes in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black color options. Moreover, it is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with Gorilla Glass on both front and back panels with a stainless-steel frame. It measures 158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm and weighs 226 grams. IT comes in Gold, Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight Green color options.

HUAWEI P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Price

The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ will cost €1399 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. It will be made available in June.

You can currently get the 64GB variant iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM for $1,099, or go all out for the maxed version for $1,449 for the version with 512GB storage.