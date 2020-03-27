HUAWEI went all out with its latest flagship phone – the HUAWEI P40 Pro. It packs not only the best hardware out there, but also flaunts a unique four-sided curved display and a beautiful glass build. However, HUAWEI did something similar with last year’s Mate 30 Pro, and at first glance, and it also offers an equally compelling package in terms of raw power and aesthetics. If you’ve been in two minds regarding which one to pick, this HUAWEI P40 Pro vs HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro comparison might ease the selection process for you. Let’s get into it:

Display

The all-new HUAWEI P40 Pro packs a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (2640 x 1200) OLED display. There is a pill-shaped punch hole at the top that houses two camera lenses. HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels. The phone sports a wide boat-shaped notch at the top that features the camera and as well as the IR and 3D sensors for facial recognition.

The major difference between the two phones is that the HUAWEI P40 Pro’s display offers a 90Hz refresh rate, while the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro’s display has a more conventional 60Hz refresh rate.

Hardware and performance

HUAWEI P40 Pro employs the in-house Kirin 990 5G (2x Cortex-A76 2.86 GHz + 2x Cortex-A76 2.36 GHz + 4x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) processor with the Mali-G76 GPU. It comes with the integrated Balong chip that brings dual-mode 5G support to the table.

As for the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro, it draws power from the standard Kirin 990 SoC and is limited to 4G connectivity. However, HUAWEI also offers a 5G version of the phone.

Both the phones have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro allows users to expand the storage by another 256GB via an NM card. Coming to the software side, HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro runs Android 10-based EMUI 10, while the HUAWEI P40 Pro boots EMUI 10.1 ROM.

HUAWEI P40 Pro features a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W SuperCharge wired charging and 27W wireless charging. The HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro comes equipped with a slightly bigger 4,500mAh battery with identical wired and wireless charging output.

Aside from 5G, the HUAWEI P40 Pro also comes with support for Wi-Fi 6+ (a/b/g/n/ac/ax) standard that is claimed to offer peak download and upload speed of up to 2.4Gbps.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro: Camera

The HUAWEI P40 Pro features a 50MP Ultra Vision wide-angle camera (f/1.9 aperture, OIS) that can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps. It is accompanied by a 40MP Cine ultra-wide-angle camera (f/1.8 aperture), an 8MP (f/3.4) optically-stabilised telephoto camera, and a 3D depth-sensing camera.

The phone’s telephoto lens is backed by a periscope camera system and can deliver 5X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom, and 50X digital zoom. Selfies and video call responsibilities are shouldered by a 32MP (f/2.2 aperture) front camera and a depth sensor. The front camera on HUAWEI P40 can also capture 4K videos at 60fps frame rate.

As for the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro, it packs a 40 MP primary Cine camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It sits alongside a 40MP optically-stabilised SuperSensing wide-angle camera with an f/1.6 aperture, an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS and f/2.4 aperture, and a 3D depth sensor. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 3D depth camera.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro: Design

Both the phones are quite distinct in terms of design language. The HUAWEI P40 Pro features a 4-sided curved display and has a large black module at the back that houses four camera lenses. It is made out of glass and metal, and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is available in Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, and Black colours.

HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro has a distinct circular camera module at the back, and it is also IP68 certified. It flaunts a waterfall display relies on capacitive controls instead of physical volume buttons. Both the phones feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

HUAWEI P40 Pro vs HUAWEI Mate 30 ProPrice

The HUAWEI P40 Pro will set buyers back by €999 and goes on sale starting April 7. As for the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro, it was launched at £899, but it can now be purchased at a slightly lower price point.