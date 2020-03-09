Huawei will be announcing the P40 Pro alongside the vanilla variant on March 26. The two models are expected to be drastically different in terms of camera. Moreover, the camera configuration of the Pro model has leaked online.

The Huawei P40 Pro is said to come equipped with a primary 1/1.28” Sony IMX700 52-megapixel Hexadeca Bayer RYYB lens. It will be accompanied by a 1/1.5” Sony IMX650 40-megapixel ultrawide Cine RGGB lens, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a dual prism periscope zoom lens with 10x optical zoom and a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.

The five cameras will reside in a rectangle-shaped camera module. Further, Huawei is rumored to put the “Quad Quad Bayer” sensor and it will do 4-in-1 conversions to reach the 16-in-1 stage.

We expect more information to emerge as we head towards the launch.

Source: Twitter