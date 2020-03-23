Huawei P40 Pro
Huawei P40 series will be launched in the upcoming days. Ahead of the launch, specs of the HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 have leaked online.

According to the leak, the P40 Pro will feature a 6.58-inch display. It is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup: 50MP+40MP+12MP+ToF with a HUAWEI XD Fusion Engine for Pictures. On the front may lie a dual 32MP + depth selfie shooter. Further, it will sport 50x SuperSensing Zoom with telephoto stabilization. Moreover, it is rumored to pack a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

On the other hand, the HUAWEI P40 5G will feature a 6.1-inch display. It is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup: 50MP+16MP+8MP with Huawei XD Fusion Engine for pictures and up to 30X digital zoom. On the front may lie a 32MP selfie shooter. Further, it is tipped to pack a 3,800mAh battery.

Both the smartphones are expected to be powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset.

Source: Twitter

