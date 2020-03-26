HUAWEI took the stage today to announce its P40 series. The trio consists of the HUAWEI P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+. The phones consist of three, four and five cameras on the back respectively. In this post, we’ll be talking about the latter two. Hence, here is everything you need to know about the HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+.

HUAWEI P40 Pro / Pro+ specifications

Display

The HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ feature a 6.58-inch OLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2640 x 1200 at 448 PPI. The display comes with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The company calls it “quad-curve Overflow Display”, meaning that it’s not only curved around the edges, but also at the top and bottom. The duo also supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Hardware and Performance

Both the HUAWEI P40 Pro models are powered by the in-house Kirin 990 SoC. The P40 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the P40 Pro+ features the same amount of RAM but base variant gets 256GB of internal storage, while the higher end remains at 512GB. There’s room for expandable storage up to 256GB via a NM card.

The phones run EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10. However, there are no Google apps here. Instead, the phones come with HUAWEI AppGallery, the company’s official app marketplace.

The P40 Pro duo packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 40W wired and wireless fast charging. Further, there’s a larger and faster (by 30 percent) fingerprint scanner that sits underneath the display.

Camera

Coming to the USP of the handsets, the HUAWEI P40 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup: a 40MP ultra-wide Cine lens with an f/1.8 aperture + 50MP RYYB ultra vision wide lens with an f/1.9 aperture + a 12MP RYYB 5X optical periscope telephoto lens + a ToF sensor.

As for the P40 Pro+, the phone comes equipped with a penta rear camera setup: a 40MP ultra-wide Cine lens with an f/1.8 aperture + a 50MP RYYB ultra vision wide lens with an f/1.9 aperture + an 8MP 10X optical super periscope telephoto lens + an 8MP 3X optical telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture + a ToF sensor. The camera system supports 10x optical zoom and 100x maximum digital zoom.

On the front lies a 32MP + IR depth dual selfie shooter. Further, there’s AI Remove Passersby and AI Remove Reflection that can do away with unwanted subjects and glare from the frame.

SedecimPixel Fusion Technology is built into this camera to support 16-in-1 pixel binning, producing superpixels that measure 4.48μm to boost light sensitivity up to ISO51200 and enable 7680fps Ultra Slow-Motion video capture. Moreover, the duo supports directional Audio Zoom as well.

Design

The HUAWEI P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ are equipped with the HUAWEI Quad-curve Overflow Display, which curves on all four sides. The P40 will be made available in three glossy glass finishes – Ice White, Deep Sea Blue, and Black. Further, two refractive matte glass finishes – Blush Gold and Silver Frost – will also be made available.

On the other hand, the P40 Pro+ features a nano-tech ceramic back panel and it comes in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black color options. Moreover, it is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

HUAWEI P40 Pro, P40 Pro+ price

The Huawei P40 Pro price starts at €999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. It will go on sale starting April 7.

In contrast, the P40 Pro+ will cost €1399 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. It will be made available in June. You can check out our unboxing and first impressions of the P40 Pro here.