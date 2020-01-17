Just Wednesday we’ve seen the upcoming HUAWEI P40 get leaked in the form of an official looking press-render, and today Evan Blass is one-upping it by revealing the P40 Pro.

According to Blass, HUAWEI will use ceramic in building the device. It’s not known whether it will entirely be made of ceramic, just in part, or whether there will be a ceramic special edition.

What’s clear is that the display, opposed to the one on the regular P40, will be curved on the sides, and possibly at the top as well, exhibiting a gem-like design. It won’t be as curved as the Mate 30 Pro, as we’re spotting physical volume rockers on the side.

That display exhibits an oval punch-hole that’s home to not one, but two selfie cameras. There’s most probably a fingerprint scanner underneath the glass as well. There’s no notch, so the P40 Pro will likely use sound emitting display technology, like the Mate 30 Pro.

Speaking of cameras, the back seems to feature five in total, including one that appears to be a periscope camera. The Leica branding is clearly visible, while the specs printed on the bump reveal an equivalence to 18-240mm. That means it will be able to zoom more than 13X, from the wide-angle lens to the telephoto zoom lens.

If the past is of any indication, the HUAWEI P40 and P40 Pro should be officially unveiled in Paris at a special event in March/April.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)