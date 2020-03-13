HUAWEI P40 series is all set to launch on March 26. But ahead of the official debut, a Korean website prematurely listed the HUAWEI P40 Pro, revealing its key specifications.

As per the listing, the HUAWEI P40 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ (1440×3160) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 518ppi pixel density. The panel will have a pill-shaped punch hole housing dual selfie cameras.

The upcoming Huawei flagship will be powered by the Kirin 990 5G SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. HUAWEI P40 Pro’s listing also tips a 5,500mAh battery with support for 50W charging and 27W wireless charging.

Talking about the cameras, it will pack a 52-megapixel main camera, a 40-megapixel CINE camera, a periscope lens, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 3D ToF lens. On the front sits a 32-megapixel selfie camera and another 3D ToF lens.

Source: ITHome