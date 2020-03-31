HUAWEI P40 Pro’s camera hardware is the best in the smartphone business, or at least that’s what DxOMark’s latest review suggests. The HUAWEI flagship has topped the chart for rear camera performance with a score of 128, while the selfie camera output also sits at the top with a score of 103.

To give you an idea, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and the Find X2 Pro jointly sit at the second spot with a score of 124 each, while the likes of iPhone 11 Pro Max and Google Pixel 4 sit further behind. DxOMark noted in its camera review that the HUAWEI P40 Pro captures a wide dynamic range in stills and retains a healthy amount of detail.

The HUAWEI P40 Pro was also praised for its image stabilisation and good colour rendering in videos. As for the cons, the review mentions occasional white balancing and exposure issues with the phone’s camera output.

Source: DxOMark